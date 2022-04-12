Edmonton Police Charge Man Over Alleged Disturbance

Cairns Police have arrested a Bungalow man following an alleged disturbance in Edmonton overnight.

Edmonton police were called out to the scene of a disturbance at a property on Accatino Street at. Around 1:30AM on Saturday, April 9.

According to police, a 28-year-old man had allegedly returned home to find another person known to the man’s roommate at the residence.

Police allege the two men began arguing before the 29-year-old Bungalow man produced a knife and began threatening the 28-year-old resident.

Police arrived on the scene and performed a search of the 29-year-old, allegedly finding a small amount of illicit drugs in the man’s possession.

Police charged the 29-year-old Bungalow man with one count each of threatening violence and possessing dangerous drugs.

The man is set to appear in Cairns Magistrate’s Court on April 28.

