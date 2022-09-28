Educators Protest For “Respect And Dignity” From State Government

Over 195 public schools across the state were closed this morning as educators protested for the State Government to back #LiftingLearning solutions by providing more resources and support.

Gathered on Parliament Lawns in Hobart on Wednesday morning were nearly 1,000 educators and their supporters who said the government had failed to listen to the solutions for adequate salaries and working conditions.

Supporters of the action, including the Tasmanian Labor Government, took to social media to share their thoughts for the need of “respect and dignity” towards teachers before the industry lost more “good people to burnout”.

AEU councillor Sallyanne Geale said yesterday for The Examiner the strike would show the government to “listen to and value education workers” and ensure the support they need is provided.

“It needs to understand that inadequate specialist and in-class support means that teachers have to not only focus on teaching and learning, they're also working as untrained psychologists, speech therapists and social workers,” she said.

“When key student supports are not provided, teachers, school leaders and indeed all education workers, work under increasing pressure.

“This negatively impacts students' learning. It is also the cause of Tasmania's worrying teacher drop- out rate and the resultant teacher shortage.”

