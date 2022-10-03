Eels' Awkward Moses-Brown Contract Dilemma

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read says the Parramatta Eels will face a difficult contract period, with the future of its two-prized playmakers clouded.

Star playmakers Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown are free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1, according to Read.

"My sense is that he (Mitchell Moses) wants to stay but it won't happen real quick. It will take some time and Parramatta will have to pay some cash to keep him," Read told Triple M's Monday Scrum Podcast.

"They have an issue with Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses. He's (Brown) already said he's going to go [to market] on November 1. He will be up for grabs and looking at seven figures.

"You've got Mitch who's looking at seven figures and could become the highest paid halfback in the game in the next couple of years.

"They've got to be really careful. If they got too hard with these two blokes, they're not going to be able to put good players around them and it's going to cost them some of their young players down the track."

