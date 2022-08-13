Eels' Premiership Credentials Questioned
Inconsistency Costing Parramatta
NRL
Brent Read and Ryan Girdler have effectively put a line through the Parramatta Eels given they are now unlikely to make the top four.
To win the premiership outside the top four, you need to win four games in a row which is something the Eels have not done this year. They have only managed to string more than two wins in a row together on one occasion at the start of the season.
“I don’t think they can win it, they’re not consistent enough,” Read said to the Triple M Saturday Scrum.
“They haven’t done it all year, why would they be able to do it in the finals?”
