Eels Sweat On Moses & Protocols In Place

Brent Read explained the protocols Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses will have to pass after he suffered a concussion against Penrith Panthers in the first qualifying final.

After other concerns surrounding Victor Radley's and Cameron Murray's concussions, Eels fans are sweating on the health & fitness of their star playmaker.

"You've got to go through the independent doctor.

"Obviously Mitchell has to do that, [it] obviously doesn't mean he's out.

"It means if he gets the clearance from the doctor, then he returns to contact training later in the week.

"And then they make a decision after that, whether he plays."

With an elimination semi-final around the corner, the Eels will be hoping Moses will be available but have already stated that his health is their main priority.

