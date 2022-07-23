Eels To Probe Jakob Arthur Booing

Leading NRL journalist David Riccio has revealed that Parramatta will probe the booing of young gun Jakob Arthur.

During the Eels' 22-point loss to the Broncos on Thursday, the 19-year-old came under the firing line from his home fans at CommBank Stadium, with a loud chorus of boos heard both pre and mid-game when his name appeared.

The Eels will take a further inspection into the matter, while NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has reached out to the club, according to Riccio.

"The Eels are looking into it, they're not happy about it," Riccio told Triple M's Saturday Scrum.

