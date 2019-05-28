Egg Boy Donates $100,000 To Christchurch Shooting Victims

Melbourne Teen Will Connolly – dubbed “Egg Boy” after he smashed a raw egg on the head of far-right senator Fraser Anning - has donated $100,000 to the victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

The money was raised for the 17-year-old via two Go Fund Me pages.

In a Facebook post he said he has donated $99,922.36 to the victims via Christchurch Foundation and Victim Support – this is nearly $106,000.

"I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre... it wasn't mine to keep," he said.

"To the victims of the Tragedy, I whole heartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you."

The teenager egged Anning at a far-right rally in Moorabbin, in outer Melbourne, not long after he controversially blamed Muslims for the attack which killed 50 people.

He was cautioned by police and not charged.

