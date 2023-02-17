“Eight-Eyed Puppy”: Three New Spiders Have Been Found In Australia

A tiny three-millimetre jumping spider that looks like a liquorice all-sort has been found among three new spider species in Australia’s remote alpine region.

Fifteen scientists and five science teachers went on an 11-day Alpine Bush Blitz expedition to catalogue species and broadcast to classrooms via a dedicated website.

Bush Blitz is a partnership between the Australian Government through Parks Australia, BHP and Earthwatch Australia.

During this expedition, three new spiders have been uncovered, including a (terrifying sounding) “warrior huntsman” with a shield on its chest, a three-millimetre jumping spider, and a wraparound spider.

Joseph Schubert, arachnologist of Museums Victoria Research Institute, said there is a diverse range of spiders, and he hopes to uncover more before the expedition ends.

“Most people associate spiders with the outback dunny door, but spiders are hugely diverse,” Mr Schubert said.

“From the infamous shield huntsman with war paint on his legs and a shield on his chest to frighten off predators, to the tiny jumping spiders that look like eight-eyed puppies,” he said.

Mr Schubert said spiders are also experts at camouflage. “The wraparound spider is a ferocious nocturnal mini-hunter that impersonates a tree branch during the day to hide from predators.”

Tanya Plibersek, Minister for the Environment and Water, said around three-quarters of Australia’s biodiversity is still waiting to be discovered by science.

“Programs like Bush Blitz are giving us a deeper understanding of Australian habitats so that we can make nature-positive decisions for the future,” Ms Plibersek said.

