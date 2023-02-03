Eight People Found Alive After Boat Capsizes On Lake Eildon

Several people have been hospitalised after a boat capsized on Lake Eildon on Thursday evening.

Eight people have been found alive after escaping a sinking boat on Lake Eildon at around 6:50PM on Thursday night.

Three people are believed to have swum to shore while two others were later found holding on to a tree in the water.

Three others managed to swim to an island in the centre of the lake.

The lake began to sink at around 7PM near Homepoint Drive at Bonnie Doon.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The VIC Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

All eight people were rescued by emergency services a short time later.

Paramedics treated a man in his 20’s for hypothermia before he was airlifted to Royal Melbourne Hospital in stable condition.

Two other people were also treated by paramedics before being transported to Northeast Health Wangaratta.

Four more people were assessed by paramedics at the scene and released.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.