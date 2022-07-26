Eight-Year-Old Boy Hospitalised Following Logan House Fire

A child has been hospitalised after a fire tore through his Logan home on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a house fire on Venture Street at Crestmead at around 3:30PM on Monday afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said that fire crews found a large area of the home completely engulfed in flames.

“The fire was mostly in the front of the house and our crews completed a primary search and that was all clear,” the QFES spokesman said.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Six fire crews managed to completely extinguish the blaze by around 4PM.

After the fire was put out, fire crews found that part of the roof of the home had completely collapsed.

Most of the damage appeared to be toward the front of the home and garage area.

Emergency services treated an eight-year-old oy at the scene before transporting him to Logan hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.