Ekka Taste Drive Through Is Back On This Weekend

Brisbane may have lost the famous Ekka holiday, but residents can still snag one of the show's most iconic treats with Ekka's iconic strawberry sundae being transformed into jam.

And if that wasn’t tempting enough, after the blow of another Queensland Royal Show cancelled due to the pandemic, organisers open its gates to the iconic Ekka Tastes Drive Through this weekend for a drive-through strawberry sundae and dagwood dog stall.

The D-I-Y strawberry sundae packs have been boxed up by Coorparoo company Chef Collective and are now available to buy online via the delivery app Door Dash.

Lang's gourmet in Capalaba has purchased one tonne of the fruit to create some very special jam, with the proceeds going to the Prince Charles Hospital.

"I don't know what it is, but the jam is sensational. The jar itself is going to have the EKKA label on it, it’s got a ferris wheel on there and everything," said Director Mark Lang.

The Ekka Strawberry Sundaes are driving through for $5.50, while Dagwood Dogs are at the hot price of $5.50 and Bertie Beetle showbags for show lovers of every age are $5.

Funds raised will go toward medical research through the charity The Common Good.

