Elderly Couple Assaulted During Alleged Carjacking

An elderly couple have allegedly been assaulted and carjacked after a man offered to help them with their groceries in Sydney’s west.

The couple had been grocery shopping in Casula when they were approached by a stranger who offered to help with their shopping on December 13.

The man is then alleged to have asked for a lift.

According to NSW police, the 81-year-old saw the man allegedly attempted to steal her phone from her handbag, before pulling the vehicle over and telling the man to get out of the car.

The man is then believed to have allegedly attacked the woman before driving away in the couple’s Nissan Micra with her 90-year-old partner still in the front passenger seat.

The suspect is then alleged to have pushed the male passenger out of the car in Liverpool.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they treated the male passenger for injuries to the face before transporting him to Liverpool hospital.

Police have reached out to the public with help in identifying the man, releasing CCTV footage and a description of the suspect.

"He was wearing a black, long sleeve jacket, grey tracksuit pants, black slides and a black cap," NSW Police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the man is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

