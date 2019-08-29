Elderly Man Carjacked At Highfields

An elderly man's had a frightening ordeal in Highfields overnight, left shaken with cuts and bruises following a carjacking.

The 89-year-old was driving his silver Mazda 3 sedan on the Pacific Highway when another man jumped in via the passenger door, forced the driver out and sped off.

Shortly after, the car was spotted being driven erratically along Lexington Parade, outside Westfield Kotara, where it collided with five vehicles.

The Mazda 3 was again sighted driving down Howe Street at Lambton, before crashing.

The man fled the scene on foot across Lambton Park and was later observed running through properties on Karoola and Fitzroy Roads.

The suspect is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, aged in his 30s, with a solid build.

He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and a white baseball cap.