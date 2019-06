There's been a horror crash near Singleton, which claimed the life of an elderly man and blocked the New England Highway for almost 10 hours.

The 75 year old was driving a Ford Falcon that collided with a Mitsubishi Triton ute at Whittingham just before 6 last night.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene.

The 42 year old man driving the ute is recovering in the John Hunter.