Elderly Man Found Dead, Fifth Person Killed Across NSW

A fifth person has been found dead after a shocking 48-hour period in New South Wales across separate incidents.

Police were called to a brothel on George St at Hornsby where an elderly man was found dead.

A crime scene has been established to investigate how the man, believed to be in his 70s, had died.

Meanwhile, four separate incidents in Woy Woy, Bellambi, Cranebrook, and Albion Park are also under NSW Police investigation.

A man has been charged after a fatal stabbing at Bellambi around 6.30pm on Sunday.

The 51-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in a fight in the neck by a 52-tear old man.

The alleged attacker has been charged with murder and faces Wollongong Local Court today.

A 41-year-old man was the victim of a machete attack at Woy Woy on Saturday. The Strike Force Ambyne is set up to investigate.

On Sunday, two women in their 30s were killed in separate incidents.

A Cranebrook woman was found at a Borrowdale Way home with serious injuries but could not be saved despite emergency services’ efforts.

Just after 11pm, police were called to a Boonerah St unit at Albion Park, following reports of a concern for welfare.

A woman was found injured inside, later dying at the scene.

Officers attached to the Lake Illawarra Police District are investigating, while a 28-year-old man is assisting with inquiries.

