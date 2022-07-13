Elderly Man Rescued From Bushland After Extensive Land & Air Search

Search and rescue teams have located an elderly man who sparked a full-scale search after his unmanned boat was located on Tuesday.

Tasmanian Police and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter have found a missing 75-year-old man just off the West Coast.

Tasmanian police were alerted to the missing man after his boat was found unmanned in the Pieman River at around 4PM on Tuesday.

A full-scale ground, air and water search was launched for the man in the Corinna and Pieman area.

Search and rescue teams found the 75-year-old in dense bushland.

The man has suffered from exposure and will be transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

