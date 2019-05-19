Elderly Man Robbed At Gunpoint In Coombabah

Wallet stolen by armed offender

19 May 2019

An elderly man has been held up at gunpoint, while sitting his car at Coombabah early this morning.

The 73-year-old from Biggera Waters was on the phone while parked on the Esplanade around 4:20am, when another vehicle pulled up in front of his.

A man described as being aged in his 20s and wearing a black, hooded jumper, got out and approached the victim's driver-side window before pulling out what appeared to be a black, semi-automatic handgun.

The assailant demanded the man hand over his wallet, and proceeded to grab him by the jacket and point the gun at his face when the 73-year-old initially denied having it on him.

The assailant then took the man's wallet before driving off.

The victim was not physically injured during the incident. 

