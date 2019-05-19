Elderly Man Robbed At Gunpoint In Coombabah

An elderly man has been held up at gunpoint, while sitting his car at Coombabah early this morning.

The 73-year-old from Biggera Waters was on the phone while parked on the Esplanade around 4:20am, when another vehicle pulled up in front of his.

A man described as being aged in his 20s and wearing a black, hooded jumper, got out and approached the victim's driver-side window before pulling out what appeared to be a black, semi-automatic handgun.

The assailant demanded the man hand over his wallet, and proceeded to grab him by the jacket and point the gun at his face when the 73-year-old initially denied having it on him.

The assailant then took the man's wallet before driving off.

The victim was not physically injured during the incident.