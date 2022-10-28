Elderly Man Trapped In Vehicle For More Than 24 Hours Following Crash

An elderly man has been freed from his vehicle after being trapped for over 24 hours after crashing down an embankment in Sydney’s south-west.

Emergency services attended the scene on Old Razorback Road at around 5PM on Thursday afternoon where they found the man in his 80’s trapped inside of his car.

Fire and Rescue NSW worked to prevent the car from rolling further down the embankment using several cables.

"Firefighters used cables and winches to prevent the car crashing further down the slope," - FRNSW spokesperson

"They then cut away the side panels so the man could be reached and treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics."

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The man was then safely strapped into a stretcher before being brought back up the embankment.

Paramedics treated him at the scene before transporting him to a nearby hospital.

The man’s condition is currently unknown.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.