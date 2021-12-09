Elderly Woman Dies In Brisbane Floodwaters Overnight

An elderly woman has died after being swept into rising flood waters in Brisbane’s west overnight.

Police are currently investigating the death of a 75-year-old woman after her car was found submerged in floodwaters at Pullenvale last night.

Emergency services were called to Lancing Street at around 4:40PM yesterday following reports a car had been swept off the road and into a creek.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Search teams were deployed to locate the sedan including water crews, Polair and the dive squad.

The woman was eventually found dead inside of the vehicle.

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

The death follows days’ worth of extreme wet weather as a storm moved throughout the Brisbane region on Wednesday.

The storm caused flash flooding, covering busy streets and measuring in at 59 millimetres.

While the storm has since dissipated, Brisbane is still expecting more rain with weather experts predicting a 70 percent chance of rain today.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.