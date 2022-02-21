Election Campaign Gets Underway In South Australia

The South Australian state election is heating up, both Steven Marshall and Peter Malinauskas have made opening pitches for their respective parties ahead of the March 19 cutoff.

The four-year term is coming to an end, and many issues are at the forefront of debates following widespread uncertainty due to the pandemic.

Labor's Malinauskas has promised to open up more hospital beds, addressing the current ambulance ramping crisis.

"Today, I start announcing new plans for the most urgent need of all," Malinauskas said. "Today, I start announcing our plan to fix the ramping crisis."

In his official launch speech at the Adelaide Oval, the opposition leader pledged to install 300 new hospital beds and employ 100 new doctors if successful on election day.

Making health the cornerstone of initial rallies, the Labor leader said money will be spent on mental health beds at various locations across the state.

Malinauskas said $182 million will go towards fixing the ramping crisis, which will be funded with the money Premier Marshall plans to use on a new sport precinct on Adelaide's Riverbank.

"This is a serious, costed plan. Something that we can only do because we're not proceeding with Steven Marshall's basketball stadium if we are successful at the next election," Malinauskas said.

Marshall criticised the calls from the opposing party.

"He started ramping in South Australia, the Labor Party brought ramping to South Australia, we're doing everything we can to unwind it," Marshall said.

The Premier said the Liberal Party will host community rallies in a smaller setting than past campaigns.

"I don't think there have been too many mass rallies in political parties right around the world for the last couple of years with the coronavirus," Mr Marshall said.

"So we're having smaller rallies right across the state."

