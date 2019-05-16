ELECTION: Forde Voters Could Crown The Next Prime Minister

Voters on the northern end of the Gold Coast could end up deciding who becomes Prime Minister tomorrow.

Political experts and campaigners believe Labor must win the seat of Forde to secure power, which is currently held by LNP MP Bert Van Manen with a margin of just 0.6 per cent.

Recent polls have revealed the major parties will each have 50 per cent of the vote after preferences.

According to News Corp, the recent YouGov/Galaxy poll found that around five per cent of the 567 residents polled in Forde were either undecided or refused to reveal their plans for Saturday's federal election.

It means that around 6,000 voters living in the electorate could hold the sway of power in their hands.

The seat takes in a number of northern Gold Coast suburbs including Upper Coomera and Ormeau.

In addition to Van Manen and Hardman, residents will need to decide between the Greens' Kirsty Petersen, United Australia Part candidate Paul Creighton, One Nation's Ian Bowron, and Les Innes of Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party.

Gold Coasters will also need to have their say on the futures of the other local electorates Moncrieff, McPherson, Fadden and Wright, as well as the seat of Richmond across the border.

Head here to find out where and when you can vote on election day.