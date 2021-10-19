Elective Surgery Set To Resume As Covid Cases Decline

New South Wales have reported 283 local infections and sadly seven Covid-related deaths on Wednesday.

The steady decline in cases has prompted the return of non-urgent elective surgery after an almost three month pause with hospitals straining under the peak of the pandemic.

NSW Health made the move as the state's vaccine rates continue to rise and case numbers dwindle.

Deputy Secretary Wayne Jones said non-urgent elective surgery is now considered safe with the state's population mostly vaccinated against Covid.

“Thanks to the extraordinarily high vaccination rates across the state and declining community transmission of COVID-19, patients can now have their non-urgent surgery,” - Wayne Jones

The return of non-elective surgeries will resume with a 75 per cent capacity in public and private hospitals across greater Sydney as early as October 25.

Currently 92.3 per cent of people aged over 16 have had one dose of a Covid vaccine while 81.6 per cent of people are fully vaccinated.

There are 552 people hospitalised with Covid in the state, with 124 of them in ICU.

