Elective Surgery To Resume At 50% In Victoria

The Victorian Government has revised its plan to restart elective surgery, set to ramp up procedures from Monday February 7.

The ban on non-urgent surgeries will resume at half capacity, recommencing at various health centres across the state.

It comes after a delay was put in place for non-urgent surgeries, helping the health sector cope with the recent Omicron wave of COVID-19

Health Minister Martin Foley said further bookings for surgeries will continue to reopen in the the coming weeks.

Foley said the goal is to ramp up 75% of operations in regional towns, and 50% in metropolitan areas - citing the plunge in case numbers as a reason for the decision.

“This is very much a first step but a return to normal elective surgery continues to be our goal, to be achieved as soon as possible,” he said.

“While we regret delaying non-category one surgeries, we are now in a position to cautiously and carefully turn that system back on next week.”

The state recorded 35 COVID-related deaths on Friday, as the number of patients in hospital continue to fall.

