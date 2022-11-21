Eleven Students Hospitalised Following Botched Class Experiment

Eleven students have been hospitalised after a classroom experiment in Sydney’s northern beaches went wrong.

Two children are in serious condition and nine others have been injured after suffering from burns during a botched class experiment.

The students along with one teacher suffered chemical burns to their chest, face, legs and lower abdomen after wind caused the chemicals used in the experiment to move around.

Emergency services were called to Manly West Public School in Balgowlah at around 1:20PM following reports of severe injuries to several students.

The two students who suffered critical injuries were transported to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead by helicopter and ambulance to be treated for severe burns to their chest and face.

Five others were transported to Royal North Shore Hospital in stable condition while four others were taken to Northern Beaches Hospital with minor injuries.

According to NSW Police, investigations into the incident are ongoing.

stated, “NSW Ambulance will provide further information when it comes to hand,” NSW Ambulance said in a statement.

