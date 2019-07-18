Eli Young Band Celebrate 4th Career #1- “Love Ain’t”

Eli Young band are celebrating their fourth career #1 with their current single “Love Ain’t”.

The band celebrated their latest accolade in Nashville at a bash hosted by ACAP and BMI on Monday (15/7), surrounded by friends, family and key industry members.

Guests were also offered an exclusive first look at THIS IS ELI YOUNG BAND, a not-yet-released mini-doc chronicling their journey since being founded as students at the University of North Texas in 2000.

Reflecting on their storied career and current smash success, EYB’s frontman Mike Eli shared onstage, “Something that we’ve been living by for a long time is, ‘Nothing comes easy.’ That’s just the truth – if it’s worth anything at all.” He continued, “At the end of the day, we wouldn’t be where we are now, we wouldn’t have what we have, and we wouldn’t be involved with the people that we’re involved with – I wouldn’t trade a day in our journey for overnight success.”

