Ella Hooper Announced As Host Of Triple M 90's And LiSTNR Music Podcast 'Front & Centre'

SCA today announced that award-winning, superstar entertainer, Ella Hooper, is the host of new music podcast, Front & Centre. Ella will also be heard on Triple M 90’s as workday host, playing all her favourite tracks from that decade. The Front & Centre podcast and the Triple M 90’s station are both available via the LiSTNR app.



Having spent more than 20 years in the spotlight as frontwoman of Australian band, Killing Heidi, Ella has forged an enviable media career across TV and radio with her authenticity, broad appeal and as a respected pop culture vulture.

Front & Centre, exclusive to the LiSTNR app, is where a spotlight will be shone on the biggest names in music and Ella will share their stories and work through exclusive interviews kicking off with artists including Green Day, The Living End, The Killers, Imagine Dragons and more.



Ella became a household name as a teenager in the 90’s with the band she formed with her brother Jesse and was at the forefront of one of the most seminal times in music. As workday host of Triple M 90’s, Ella is perfectly placed to showcase the music from the decade that delivered bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Stone Temple Pilots, Soundgarden, The Prodigy, Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim, Powderfinger, You Am I, Jebediah, Something for Kate, silverchair, Spiderbait and The Superjesus.



From 2012 -2015, Ella hosted SCA’s Top 20 Countdown and in 2012 earned an ACRA for Best Newcomer. The youngest and first ever female to win the APRA Songwriter of the Year award in 2000, and with five ARIA awards to her name, Ella has the respect and friendship of her peers and is someone other musicians delight in speaking to.



Ella Hooper said: “I’m thrilled to be back on air and in the exciting digital audio world with LiSTNR, bringing fresh content via the podcast and am relishing the chance to wax lyrical about my favourite musical decade, the 90’s.”



SCA Head of Music, Mickey Maher, said: “As an artist herself Ella will bring a unique insight and storytelling ability to her Front & Centre features and as the front person of one of Australia’s biggest bands of the 90’s no one is better placed to host workdays on Triple M 90’s. We are delighted that someone with Ella’s charm, quick wit, intelligence and musical knowledge has joined our ranks to front not one, but two, music projects for us.”



