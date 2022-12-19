Elon Musk Asks Twitter Users If He Should Stand Down As CEO
Billionaire sets up online poll
The world's richest man, Elon Musk, has taken to Twitter to ask if he should resign as CEO of the social media giant.
In a tweet, Musk set up a poll while promising he would "abide by the results of this poll".
So far more than 6 million users have voted, with around 57% of people in favour of Musk resigning as the head of Twitter.
The billionaire stepped into the CEO role in October, firing a bunch of senior executives, minimising its board of directors and letting go of hundreds of staff.
Musk later tweeted: "Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again."
The 51 year old is currently the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter.
He followed up the poll with a later tweet: "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."
Opening himself up to resign as head of Twitter was a surprise to many.
"The idea that someone makes decisions on a company he bought for $44b by running a Twitter poll is astonishing," COTA director Lesley Podesta wrote.
