Elon Musk Attempts To Scrap Multi-Billion Dollar Twitter Deal

Elon Musk has attempted to cancel his multi-billion-dollar deal to purchase Twitter after shares for the social media platform plummeted.

The Tesla CEO sent a letter to the board of Twitter revealing his plans to terminate the deal.

Co-CEO of the social media platform Bret Taylor responded to Musk’s attempt to have the deal terminated saying Twitter will be forced to take legal action to make sure the $US44 billion deal is completed.

Musk’s move to have the deal thrown out comes after shares for the company fell by five percent to a $US36.81 on Friday.

This number is a far cry from the $US54.20 Musk initially proposed to pay.

As Twitter’s shares drop, Tesla’s shares have increased by 2.5 percent to a $US752.29.

Musk cited a breach of “contractual obligations” to the Securities and Exchange Commission as his reason for pulling the plug on the deal.

The obligations required Twitter to provide the necessary information for Musk to "make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter's platform".

Musk first started talks of purchasing Twitter in March of 2022 with Musk purchasing shares and reaching out to Twitter requesting to become a member of the board.

Musk became the social media platform’s largest shareholder on April 4 after purchasing $US3 billion worth of shares.

After Musk’s requests to join the board were denied, he sold a $US8.5 billion in Tesla shares to fund his purchase of Twitter at a $US54.20 per share.

Musk’s interest in the company came after he publicly denounced the social media platform for preventing it’s users from practicing their right to free speech, referencing former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter ban.

