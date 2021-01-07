Elton John And Red Hot Chili Pepper's Chad Smith Confirmed As Players On Miley Cyrus's Metallica Covers Album

Nothing makes sense anymore.

After months of whispers we finally have some solid information about the mysterious Metallica covers album country music pop star Miley Cyrus is set to release.

In an interview with UK's Capital Breakfast this week Cyrus confirmed rock royalty Sir Elton John and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith are joining her for the new release.

Miley told Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp her version of Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' has already been recorded with Elton.

Last year Miley Cyrus showed her rock roots with the release of her rocking new album Plastic Hearts that features Stevie Nicks, Billy Idol and Joan Jett (read more here) and her almost weekly rock covers including Pearl Jam, The Cranberries, Hole and heaps more.

