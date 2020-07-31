Elton John Celebrates 30 Years Of Sobriety

"I'd be dead" Elton John has celebrated 30 years of sobriety, sharing photos on Twitter and a heartfelt message about his journey.

The second photo shared saw him cut into a big 3-0 cake and a 30-year recovery chip.

Elton wrote:

If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead. Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way.

Elton has been open about his past drug addiction and it was depicted in biopic, Rocketman.

The film goes back as far as Elton John's childhood where he studied at Royal Academy of Music, his rise to fame, to his realisation of his sexuality and drug addiction.

Congrats on 30 years of sobriety, Elton!

