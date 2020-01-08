Elton John Has Donated $1 Million To The Bushfire Relief

Absolute legend, Elton John, announced a massive $1 million donation to bushfire relief at his Sydney concert last night!

Performing at Qudos Bank Arena as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour (his last tour ever), Elton explained:

“You should all be in the awe of the work the firefighters are doing, in the face of seven years of drought here. There are people out there who have lost their lives trying to save homes, there are people who have lost their lives and their homes.”

He continued, “And lastly, there’s the plight of the animals, a loss of their habitat that frankly is on a biblical scale and is heartbreaking. Therefore tonight, I will be pledging $1 million dollars to support the bushfire relief fund.

“As I said earlier, this is a magnificent country that I’ve been coming to since 1971. I love it here so much. To see what has happened here breaks my heart, and so we have to come together to fight.

“This is my bit towards it and I love Australia so much.

“To those who have lost their homes, god bless, I hope that your lives are repaired very, very soon.”







Of course the announcement was met with a standing ovation!



Listen to the news:



Elton landed in Sydney this week, fresh from winning a Golden Globe for Best Original Song with his longtime music partner Bernie Taupin; the first the pair have ever won together!



Want to know how you can help with the bushfire relief?

Visit here



