Elton John Is Bringing His Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour To Townsville!

We know and love him for his incredible songbook, extraordinary costumes, and an unparalleled career spanning 50 years ….

That’s right, the Rocketman himself, Sir Elton John is coming back to Australia in 2019 - 2020 for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour and he’ll be performing at the Townsville’s North Queensland Stadium on Saturday 29th February!

That’s right, Elton John is hanging up the mic one last time but not before he returns to Townsville for the first time since 2007.

“Performing live fuels me and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe. I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour.” - Elton John



For your chance to say farewell to the icon that brought us huge hits like Tiny Dancer, Your Song and Crocodile Rock, don’t miss out on tickets when they go on sale on Tuesday June 25th from Ticketmaster.

For more info on the tour, head to https://oznz.eltonjohn.com/