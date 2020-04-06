Elton John, Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin And Heap More To Play Lady Gaga's Live Stream Music Festival Next Week

It doesn't get Eddie Vedder than this!

Lady Gaga has put together a Gaga sized lineup of musicians and comedians for a live stream concert happening next week!

The pop star has enlisted the world's best musicians, Chris Martin, Billie Joe Armstrong, Eddie Vedder and more, including rock icons Elton John and Paul McCartney for the fundraiser music festival, Together At Home.



Filling out the festival with a sprinkling of pop, country and world music stars, hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel andStephen Colbert and the pop star herself, Lady Gaga, this is a once in a lifetime chance to see intimate performances from the world's greats.

The historic, fundraiser event will be streamed Saturday, April 18 (19th here in Australia) and will raise money for the World Health Organisation.

Check out the full lineup:

More info: https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/festival/