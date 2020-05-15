Elton John Rises In Annual Rock Rich List

Where is he placed?

Article heading image for Elton John Rises In Annual Rock Rich List

Elton John has enjoyed a boost in his income as a result of his farewell tour which pushed him higher up The Sunday Times annual rich list.

This chart also includes members of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, P!nk, Queen & many others. 

Elton John made the list earning $443 million annually, earning him the second place spot on the Rock Rich List for 2020. 

Congratulations, Elton John!

Catch up on the best of Triple M rock below!

There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.

Taylah Gray

15 May 2020

Article by:

Taylah Gray

elton john
rock music
music
Listen Live!
elton john
rock music
music
elton john
rock music
music
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs