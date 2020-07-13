Elvis Presley's Grandson, Benjamin Keough Has Passed Away

He was 27

Article heading image for Elvis Presley's Grandson, Benjamin Keough Has Passed Away

Image: Benjamin Keough, Facebook

The only Grandson of Elvis Presley, son of Lisa Marie Presley, Benjamin Keough has passed away, age 27.

Lisa Marie Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski confirmed the new to The Associated Press saying "She (Lisa Marie) adored that boy. He was the love of her life".

Benjamin, who strongly resembled his famous grandfather, was a talented musician who lead a private life.

Our thoughts are with their family at this time.

If you or someone you know needs help call Lifeline 13 11 14
beyondblue 1300 224 636.

Cassie Walker

13 July 2020

