Email goes from scam to warning in minutes

A scam email sent to a SA Police inbox was today quickly turned into a warning and learning opportunity for the wider community.

The email, which claimed to be from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (pictured), showed some of the classic warning signs of being a scam.

Sergeant Jonathon Newman, the Cybercrime Training and Prevention Supervisor from the SA Police Financial and Cybercrime Investigation Branch, said scammers are always active.

“Unfortunately they will try to trade on the good name of widely known brands – in this case the ACCC – and send out emails indiscriminately in the hope of catching someone who is not paying close attention.

“This can mean both business and personal email addresses can receive emails of this type.”

He noted that some of the key indicators which should raise a recipient’s suspicions were:

* Sender's email address not linked to the ACCC

* Generic salutation

* Threatening language

* Sense of urgency

* Poor spelling

* Suspicious link

* Generic sign-off

In cases such as this, police recommend simply deleting the email and advise to never click on links contained in such emails.

For further information on scams, and how to avoid them, please visit: www.police.sa.gov.au/scams