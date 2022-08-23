Email Warns Queensland Teachers Of Looming Pay Cut

Queensland teachers who chose not to get vaccinated against Covid could face ongoing consequences.

According to the Courier Mail, hundreds of the state's educators are in line to have their pay docked for refusing to be vaccinated against Covid.

An email sent late on Monday from the Queensland Department of Education Assistant Director General and Chief Human Resources Officer, Anne Crowley, warned teachers their pay could be reduce incrementally over a 20-week period for failing to comply with direction from the Education Department.

“I have considered very carefully your response. However, there is nothing in the submissions made by you that lead me to consider the imposition if a disciplinary action is not a reasonably appropriate and proportionate outcome,” Ms Crowley said in the email.

“However, you will notice that the disciplinary action I have determined to impose is lesser than that proposed.

“Your conduct in failing to comply with the direction posed a risk to the health and safety of your co-workers, students and members of the public which was mitigated only by the steps taken by the department to suspend you from duty,” she said.

Although unvaccinated teachers were suspended without pay from December 2021, vaccine mandates were revoked in schools, early childhood education, outside school care, kindergartens and family day care centres from June 30 this year.

It comes as Queensland struggles with a teacher shortage, having stood down more than 4000 school staff across the state since January for not being vaccinated against Covid.

