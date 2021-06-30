Embley Recalls International Rules Story Involving James Hird

The Rush Hour WA co-host and former West Coast star Andrew Embley took a trip down memory lane, sharing an epic story involving James Hird on an international rules trip.

"This one might shock you a little bit." Embers said.

Embers begins by painting the picture that led to a late-night fight between him and Hirdy.

"Me and my mate Hirdy ... we sat there and went can for can!"

"We had the time of our life."

Embley recalled the moments after a night-out and fun within the hotel rooms, thinking "who wants to have a beer with Embers!"

Hirdy became the target of some West Australian antics and sleeping was not an option.

