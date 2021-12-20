Emergency Cabinet Meeting Called Amid Fears Over Rising Omicron Cases

An emergency National Cabinet meeting will be held on Wednesday amid rising concerns of a Covid surge over the festive season.

It comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called for premiers to be “calm and consistent” in their messaging ahead of the "informal" emergency meeting.

“We are taking Omicron very seriously, every state and territory is, but we will keep our head, interrogate the data closely, take the best medical advice we possibly can make the right decisions for the Australian conditions.” - PM Morrison

Meanwhile, as pressure mounts for federal, state and territory leaders to introduce mask mandates for all indoor setting, along with slashing the wait-time for booster shoots, Mr Morrison has cautioned its "about getting that balance right.”

"... we want to stay safe, but we also want to stay safely open, so our economy can continue to grow, and people can get into jobs and they can restore their incomes.

“As a country, and as Australians there are many things, we are responsible for and our own health is one of those things," he said.

“Governments have been telling Australians what to do now for the last couple of years and Australians have grown tired of that.

“The way we are able to live with that is Australians making their own positive decisions about their own health,” Mr Morrison urged.

Meanwhile, federal chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly has written to state and territory leaders ahead of Wednesdays meeting recommending low-level restrictions including mask mandates for all indoor settings, including retail, hospitality and entertainment venues should be imposed before cases escalate further.

However, opinions vary from eminent virology, infectious diseases and epidemiology experts over whether additional measures should be mandated, and more so, which measures would be most useful to mandate as Omicron spreads rapidly.

Infectious diseases specialist and former national deputy CHO Nick Coatsworth said predictions of tens of thousands of Omicron cases a day were “accurate”, however, without all the data, it’s still too early to change Australia's roadmap.

“All the emerging data is encouraging, all of it. The only thing that is not encouraging is how infectious it (Omicron) is," Dr Coatsworth said.

“The people who are most worried about this in the scientific community were saying it’s early days four weeks ago and are still saying this. And both can’t be true. The key period will be the next seven days. We will be able to see how many of the 2500-odd testing positive every day (in NSW) are actually going into hospital.” - Dr Coatsworth

Meanwhile, epidemiologist Professor Mary-Louise McLaws says its goes without saying that simple measure can combat the spread of the Omicron variant.

“WHO keeps reminding the world that vaccines are not the only answer because this virus keeps changing,” McLaws said. “Vaccines certainly reduce the risk of death and severe infection. But you do need other measures, like physical distancing, and masks.”

A joint comment piece, from Australia’s leading infectious diseases research institutions said that while booster vaccinations will be critical, some restrictions are still needed.

The article said that the return of mask mandates, along with density limits should be reintroduced for indoor venues over the next few weeks, until more information has been gathered.

“We understand people want to wait until we have more data about Omicron. But we can put up some barriers now to make sure that we don’t lose the game while we’re waiting,” John Kaldor, professor of epidemiology with the Kirby Institute in NSW said.

“Mandating things is not just about saying; ‘You’ll get a fine if you don’t do it’. It’s about saying, ‘We as a government have listened to the experts and have come to the conclusion that we need to do this together’” - Prof. Kaldor

