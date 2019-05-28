Emergency Crews Have Responded To A Railway Estate House Fire

A Railway Estate home has been gutted by fire this morning with several emergency crews called out to Flowers Street around 8am.

Police say it's believed to have started in the lounge room of the home.

Witness David Vize reported seeing flames 5 to 10 metres above the roof house, while one man, understood to be a resident, has been taken to the Townsville Hospital.

Investigators are unsure whether it was deliberate, but can confirm a dog was save from the flames.

A crime scene has been established at the address.