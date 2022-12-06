Emergency Departments Performances Reach A Record Low

Emergency department wait times are the highest they’ve been in 20 years, with close to 40 per cent of patients spending over four hours waiting for assistance.

According to Australia’s peak medical body, the Australian Medical Association (AMA), data from the Australia Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) for the 2021–22 financial year revealed emergency department and essential elective surgery performance had continued to deteriorate with access to timely healthcare out of reach.

Tasmania and the ACT are the nation’s worst performers, with almost one in two patients spending more than four hours in emergency departments.

AMA president Prof Steve Robson said the data revealed the public health care system is at breaking point.

“This week we have seen reports of children waiting up to 12 hours for emergency care and patients dying while ramped at hospitals, and we know that these are not isolated instances,” he said.

“These stories are just the tip of the iceberg … there are hundreds of stories of patients waiting for hours on end in hospital emergency departments, or in the back of an ambulance outside the hospital.”

Mr Robson said the solution needs to be reform of the nation’s public hospitals, with noticeable problems if “we are forced to rely on the private system to treat our public patients”.

“This is not a sustainable solution, and a new funding agreement is needed to support public hospitals to improve their performance, expand their capacity, and reduce their wait times.”