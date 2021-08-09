Emergency Services Are Warning Locals About The Predicted Thunderstorms

Emergency Services have warned South West residents of a possible thunderstorm for Monday evening, August 9.

It will be getting down to 15 degrees during the night with possible damaging winds 30 to 45 km/h.

Weather Warning To All Locals:

A second thunderstorm is expected to occur on Tuesday, August 10.

With winds up 40 to 60 Km/h in the middle of the day and possible hail.

To put the winds into perspective, the worst storm Western Australia has seen was in March 2010.

Winds were recorded at around 120 km/h and the damage it caused was estimated at $1.08 billion.

It is still important to make sure you stay safe and take your raincoats wherever you go.

Light showers have been predicted for each day this week.

