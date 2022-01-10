Emergency Warning As Bushfire Rages In South-West WA

An Emergency Warning was issued just before 5am today for residents and in Eagle Bay townsite, Meelup Regional Park and in an area bounded by Cape Naturaliste and Dunsborough.

DFES warns there is a threat to lives and homes, endangering people in those areas and advising that they need to act immediately to survive.

"You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes," the warning from Emergency WA read.

The fire, which started near the intersection of Curtis Bay Beach, was reported just after 8pm Monday.

Emergency WA advised it was too late for residents to leave as "leaving now would be deadly".

"You must shelter before the fire arrives, as the extreme heat will kill you well before the flames reach you."

About 150 fire fighters are still on the scene tackling the out-of-control bushfire.

Its estimated around 200 hectares has been burnt since the blaze sparked up.

Aerial support has been sent in to assist crews on the ground.

