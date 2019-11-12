EMERGENCY WARNING - Liberation Trail fire - New Advice for Lowanna Residents
EMERGENCY WARNING - Liberation Trail fire - Coutts Crossing, Coramba, Nana Glen and Glenreagh Areas 2019-11-12 18:48
Posted: 2019-11-12 18:48
This message applies to the area of Coramba, Nana Glen, Glenreagh and surrounding areas.
- There is a number of large bush fires burning in the Coutts Crossing, Coramba, Nana Glen and Glenreagh areas.
- Under forecast weather conditions on Tuesday, these fires will spread quickly towards the coast.
- The fire may impact on the areas of Woolgoolga, outskirts of Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and surrounding areas.
- A map of predicted fire paths as at 10am Tuesday 12 November is available here
EMERGENCY WARNING - LIBERATION TRAIL FIRE (CLARENCE VALLEY LGA)
- The fire is more than 148,100 and is out of control.
- The fire has breached containment lines.
- The fire is threatening Yarracooma, Paddys Plain, Cradle Creek and Lowanna.
- If you are in these areas LEAVE NOW TOWARDS DORRIGO before it is too late.
- Spotting is being recorded in Sawtell.
Advice
- If you are in the area of Nana Glen or Coramba and surrounding area, leave now towards Coffs Harbour. Do not wait.
- Old Glen Innes Road and Old Grafton Road is closed in both directions between Buccarumbi Bridge (near Cunglebung Road) and Gwydir Highway Buccarumbi to Bald Nob.
- Clouds Creek to Coutts Crossing, Armidale Road is closed.
What you need to do
- If you are threatened by fire, you may not get assistance.
- If you are in these areas and your plan is to leave, or your property is not prepared, leave towards a safer location.
- Safer locations include built up areas of Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga and Grafton.
- If you are unable to leave, identify a safer location which may be nearby. This may include a cleared area well away from bushland, or an identified Neighbourhood Safer Place www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/nsp.
- Avoid bushland areas.
- A southerly change is forecast early on Wednesday morning. This may push the fire in a northerly direction.
If you are threatened by fire
- Do not be in the path of the fire.
- Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.
- If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.
- If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero.
Other Information
- Conditions on Tuesday 12 November will see areas across the state with severe, extreme and catastrophic fire danger. These are very dangerous conditions. Visit the NSW RFS website for more details.
- For a list of evacuation centres open Tuesday 12 November visit https://www.emergency.nsw.gov.au/Pages/for-the-community/disaster-assistance/disaster-assistance.aspx.
- People are encouraged to register online at Register Find Reunite https://register.redcross.org.au/ before attending evacuation centres.
- For a list of school closures on Tuesday 12 November visit https://education.nsw.gov.au/public-schools/school-safety.
- Stay up to date on bush fires in your area by checking the NSW RFS website, listening to your local radio station, or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.
- For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.