EMERGENCY WARNING - Liberation Trail fire - New Advice for Lowanna Residents

EMERGENCY WARNING - Liberation Trail fire - Coutts Crossing, Coramba, Nana Glen and Glenreagh Areas 2019-11-12 18:48

Posted: 2019-11-12 18:48

This message applies to the area of Coramba, Nana Glen, Glenreagh and surrounding areas.

EMERGENCY WARNING - LIBERATION TRAIL FIRE (CLARENCE VALLEY LGA)

  • The fire is more than 148,100 and is out of control.
  • The fire has breached containment lines.
  • The fire is threatening Yarracooma, Paddys Plain, Cradle Creek and Lowanna.
  • If you are in these areas LEAVE NOW TOWARDS DORRIGO before it is too late.
  • Spotting is being recorded in Sawtell.

Advice

  • If you are in the area of Nana Glen or Coramba and surrounding area, leave now towards Coffs Harbour. Do not wait.
  • Old Glen Innes Road and Old Grafton Road is closed in both directions between Buccarumbi Bridge (near Cunglebung Road) and Gwydir Highway Buccarumbi to Bald Nob.
  • Clouds Creek to Coutts Crossing, Armidale Road is closed.

What you need to do

  • If you are threatened by fire, you may not get assistance.
  • If you are in these areas and your plan is to leave, or your property is not prepared, leave towards a safer location.
  • Safer locations include built up areas of Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga and Grafton.
  • If you are unable to leave, identify a safer location which may be nearby. This may include a cleared area well away from bushland, or an identified Neighbourhood Safer Place www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/nsp.
  • Avoid bushland areas.
  • A southerly change is forecast early on Wednesday morning. This may push the fire in a northerly direction.

If you are threatened by fire

  • Do not be in the path of the fire.
  • Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.
  • If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.
  • If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero.

Other Information

