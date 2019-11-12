EMERGENCY WARNING - Liberation Trail fire - New Advice for Lowanna Residents

Posted: 2019-11-12 18:48

This message applies to the area of Coramba, Nana Glen, Glenreagh and surrounding areas.

EMERGENCY WARNING - LIBERATION TRAIL FIRE (CLARENCE VALLEY LGA)

The fire is more than 148,100 and is out of control.

The fire has breached containment lines.

The fire is threatening Yarracooma, Paddys Plain, Cradle Creek and Lowanna .

. If you are in these areas LEAVE NOW TOWARDS DORRIGO before it is too late.

before it is too late. Spotting is being recorded in Sawtell.

Advice

If you are in the area of Nana Glen or Coramba and surrounding area , leave now towards Coffs Harbour. Do not wait.

, leave now towards Coffs Harbour. Do not wait. Old Glen Innes Road and Old Grafton Road is closed in both directions between Buccarumbi Bridge (near Cunglebung Road) and Gwydir Highway Buccarumbi to Bald Nob.

Clouds Creek to Coutts Crossing, Armidale Road is closed.

What you need to do

If you are threatened by fire, you may not get assistance.

If you are in these areas and your plan is to leave, or your property is not prepared, leave towards a safer location.

Safer locations include built up areas of Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga and Grafton.

If you are unable to leave, identify a safer location which may be nearby. This may include a cleared area well away from bushland, or an identified Neighbourhood Safer Place www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/nsp.

www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/nsp. Avoid bushland areas.

A southerly change is forecast early on Wednesday morning. This may push the fire in a northerly direction.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero.

Other Information