Bushfire EMERGENCY WARNING for Vasse Plantation, 22km south-west of Busselton in SHIRE OF AUGUSTA-MARGARET RIVER

ALERT LEVEL:



A bushfire EMERGENCY WARNING has been issued for people in the vicinity of Vasse Plantation, 22km south-west of Busselton in SHIRE OF AUGUSTA-MARGARET RIVER.

You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes.

The fire started near Canebrake Road in Vasse Plantation.

It is burning in a southerly direction towards Osmington Road..

WHAT TO DO:

If the way is clear, leave now for a safer place.

Do not wait and see, leaving at the last minute is deadly.

If your plan is to stay and actively defend, do not rely on mains water pressure as it may be affected. If you have access to a water tank and plan to defend your home, start patrolling with your hose and put out spot fires.

If you cannot leave, you need to get ready to shelter in your home and actively defend it.

If you are not at home, it is too dangerous now to return.

Close all doors and windows and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.

BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:

It is out of control and unpredictable.



SAFEST ROUTE:

People should leave the area in a westerly direction towards Margaret River..



ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:

Multiple forest tracks are closed.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke.



Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting www.mainroads.wa.gov.au OR SHIRE OF AUGUSTA-MARGARET RIVER.



WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:

Firefighters are on the scene.



DRONES AND AERIAL SUPPORT:

Never fly a drone, model aircraft or multirotor near bushfires. Doing so poses a major safety risk to firefighting personnel in the air and on the ground, and forces aircraft to be grounded or redirected, hindering firefighting efforts.



EXTRA INFORMATION: