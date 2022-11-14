Emergency Warnings Remain As Heavy Rain And Flash Flooding Hit Communities Across NSW

As severe storms cause flash flooding across New South Wales' central west, the state's river levels have risen sharply.

The town of Forbes received around 118mm overnight, its heaviest rain on record this months.

While the Macquarie River continues to rise above major flood levels.

With the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a Major Flood Warning for the area.

While, flash flooding in and around Canowindra and Molong, have closed roads and bridges, inundated homes and businesses and engulfed rural properties.

And the NSW RFS continue to provide assistance to the state's emergency service.

It comes as parts of Eugowra have now been cut off, with several NSW RFS helicopters rescuing stranded residents from their properties.

While for residents in Molong - the clean up begins.

The Bureau expect that flooding will continue right throughout the summer.

"Above average rainfall with tropical moisture falling down from the north increases flooding risk. It is expected to weaken off in January 2023 and should be done and dusted with in February. A couple more months of above average rainfall," The Bureau's Jonathan Howe told ABC News on Monday.

For Emergency Help in Floods Call the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500.

