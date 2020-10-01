Emma Lawrence Reveals Exactly What Harry Grant Said At The Wests Tigers Awards Night
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
Getty Images
Harry Grant left the audience in attendance at the Wests Tigers awards night absolutely stunned when he made a huge statement.
Triple M's Emma Lawrence was at the function and she joined The Rush Hour with MG with all the details.
LISTEN HERE:
Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.