Emma McKeon Powers Aussies To Gold Medal, World Record At Swimming World Champs

Australia’s most successful Olympian ever, Emma McKeon, lead Australia’s womens 4 x 100 relay team to gold at the World Swimming Championships - breaking a world record.

Emma McKeon became the first woman ever to swim a sub-50 second 100m split in Melbourne last night, swimming with her split of the race coming in at 49.96.

McKeon’s time overtakes fellow Aussie Cate Campbell’s 50.38 from 2019 as the all-time fastest relay split.

The team of Mollie O’Callaghan (52.28), Meg Harris (52:00) Madison Wilson (51.28) Meg Haris (52) and McKeon (49.96) set the world record at 3:25.43, taking over a full second off of the Netherlands’ time of 3:26.53 from 2014.

The Aussies were sitting 0.98 seconds behind the lead in third before McKeon charged home in just under 50 seconds to secure a spectacular comeback win.

The US and Canada came in second and third.

