Emma McKeon Wins Her 10th Commonwealth Gold Medal

Aussie swimmer Emma McKeon has taken out her 10th ever Commonwealth Games gold medal.

McKeon’s big win comes two days into the 2022 Birmingham-based Commonwealth Games.

The 28-year-old joined Shayna Jack, Madi Wilson and Mollie O’Callaghan for the 4x100 freestyle relay race, winning the title by nearly a full six seconds.

The gold follows McKeon’s earlier 100m butterfly win where she took out the silver behind Canadian Maggie Mac Neil.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

McKeon now has one of the highest number of medal wins alongside Emily Seebohm with 15 Commonwealth medals.

It wasn’t just the women winning gold in the relays with the men’s team of Flynn Southam, William Xu Yang, Kyle Chalmers and Zac Incerti also taking out first place.

While the Australian relay teams were taking out the gold, Elijah Winnington, Jacob Templeton and Chelsea Hodges won the bronze for 50m 200m freestyle, 150m freestyle and 50m breaststroke.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.