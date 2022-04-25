Emmanuel Macron Wins Second Term Against Far Right Marine Le Pen

French President Emmanuel Macron has become the first French leader to be re-elected in two decades.

President Macron won the votes 57 percent to 43 percent against far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Despite President Macron taking out the win, Marine Le Pen accounted for 12 million votes which is the highest number in history for the anti-immigration party.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Le Pen’s far-right campaign promises included a ban on the Muslim headscarf in public areas as well as the prioritisation of native-French over other people in regard to jobs, benefits, housing and healthcare.

President Macron publicly denounced Ms Le Pen’s campaign as “racist” and “divisive”.

President Macron addressed the nation in front of the Eiffel Tower following his win saying his plans to address the “anger and disagreement” from voters of Marine Le Pen.

“I know that a number of French people have voted for me today, not to support my ideas but to stop the ideas of the far right,” he said.

President Macron promised to once again unite France in a time of “so much doubt, so much division”.

“I’m not the candidate of one camp any more, but the president of all of us,” he said.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.